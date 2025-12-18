39 arrested after high-profile immoral trafficking syndicate busted in Udaipur

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Police busted a high-profile syndicate allegedly involved in immoral trafficking at a heritage resort in Udaipur and arrested 39 people, including event organisers and participants, officials said on Thursday.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Indraprasth Heritage Resort in the Gogunda area on Wednesday night, they said.

A total of 39 people, including 31 men and eight women, were arrested, police said, adding that most of the men are residents of Madhya Pradesh while the women belong to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

According to officials, during the raid, police found objectionable activities like liquor, loud music, and obscene dance performances.

Police seized large quantities of liquor, sound systems and narcotics from the spot, they said.

The resort operator allegedly allowed the premises to be used for illegal activities in exchange for money, police said.

Further investigation is underway, and all the accused were produced before a local court, police added. PTI AG SHS SHS