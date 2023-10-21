39 illegally clubbed bus permits cancelled: Punjab transport minister

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said his department has cancelled 39 illegally clubbed bus permits of several private bus operators in the state.

Bhullar said the guidelines of the department state that bus permits can only be extended once from the destination, but private bus operators had extended these permits multiple times in an incorrect manner, according to an official statement.

Citing a high court order, Bhullar said the clubbed permit holders whose route extensions were done more than once, were ordered to be cancelled.

These orders have been executed by cancelling the permits after hearing the permit holders' representations, the minister added. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK