3.9 magnitude tremor hits Kutch district of Gujarat, no damage reported

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (PTI) A 3.9 magnitude tremor was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, a district disaster management official said.

The tremor was recorded at 2:47 pm with its epicentre 13 km North North East (NNE) from Gadhshisha in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the fifth tremor of over 3 magnitude recorded in Kutch this month.

As per the ISR report, a 3.3 magnitude tremor was recorded in the district on Friday, and a 3.7 magnitude tremor had been recorded on Wednesday.

Kutch is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly in the region. The district had witnessed a devastating earthquake in 2001 when more than 13,000 people died. PTI KA KRK