39 students depart Srinagar to Himachal following overnight artillery shelling by Pakistan

Shimla, May 10 (PTI) A bus carrying 39 students from Himachal Pradesh studying in Srinagar left for Jammu on Saturday on their way home following overnight attempts by the Pakistani military to hit Indian installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan carried out multiple attempts to strike vital installations in Srinagar, the Union Territory's summer capital. Drone attacks on several installations, including Srinagar airport and south Kashmir's Awantipora air base, were thwarted late on Friday.

India and Pakistan have since agreed to a ceasefire, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the directors general of military operations of both countries had decided to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The bus was arranged by the Jammu and Kashmir government following a request by its Himachal Pradesh counterpart. It departed Srinagar at 11 am and was initially expected to reach Jammu by 5 pm. However, the arrival was delayed due to heavy traffic near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a statement by the Himachal Pradesh government said.

Authorities now expect the bus to reach Jammu later in the evening.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Nipun Jindal said that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state officials are in constant coordination with authorities in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

An HRTC bus has already been dispatched to Jammu and will ferry the students to Jasur in Kangra district. However, due to the delay in reaching Jammu, the students will now be brought to Jasur on Sunday morning, he said.

The chief minister has directed that the students be brought back to Himachal Pradesh free of cost, the statement added.

Accommodation arrangements have been made for the students to stay overnight in Jammu. They will resume their journey to Jasur on Sunday, from where transport will be provided to take them to their respective hometowns.