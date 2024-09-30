39 sub-districts to become operational in Assam from Oct 4

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4, an official notification said.

The headquarters of these sub-districts, called 'Xama-zilla' in Assamese, will also become operational on the same day, it said.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify that the sub-districts are known as 'Xama-Zilla' in Assamese and 39 nos. of the following Sub-districts 'Xama-Zilla' along with the headquarters shall become functional with effect from 4th October 2024 in the public interest," said the notification, signed by General Administration Department commissioner and secretary MS Manivannan.

The sub-districts will be headed by an assistant district commissioner and aided by two assistant commissioners, besides officials and staff of various relevant departments.

The state government had earlier decided to create the sub-districts for administrative expediency to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroots level and in aid of a good citizen-centric administration. PTI SSG BDC