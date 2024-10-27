39 Telangana Special Police personnel suspended for 'misconduct, incitement' of agitation

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) As many as 39 personnel of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) have been suspended for alleged misconduct and incitement of agitation.

Some TGSP personnel (constables) held agitations inside the Battalion campus in Telangana as well as on the streets of several places, including Hyderabad, and the families of the constables held sporadic protests in the state, demanding uniform policies for all police personnel and better working conditions.

"With a view to upholding discipline and integrity within the Telangana Special Police, the 39 personnel involved in misconduct are placed under suspension for unbecoming of government servants, including incitement of others for agitation among Battalion personnel," a release from Telangana Police said.

The suspended personnel were found to have acted in violation of conduct rules and have engaged in behavior contrary to the one expected from government servants and they allegedly instigated unrest within the Battalion, adversely affecting morale and operational efficiency, it said.

Such actions not only undermine the disciplinary framework but also tarnish the image of the uniformed force dedicated to maintain peace and security in Telangana, the release said.

The Telangana Police remains committed to maintaining strict discipline within its ranks and taking corrective measures against any misconduct, it said. adding a thorough investigation is underway.

Senior officials were directed to closely monitor Battalion activities and ensure a positive working environment, the release added.

State DGP Jitender on Saturday said the concerns of TGSP personnel would be addressed and their demands sympathetically and on merit.

In a release, he warned that indiscipline in uniform forces is a "very serious matter" that attracts the provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and is liable to be penalised under the law.

He appealed to the TGSP personnel and their families that the grievances are being examined on merit and that the personnel should carry out their duties as usual. PTI VVK VVK KH