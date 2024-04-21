39-year-old spinster found dead in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A 39-year-old spinster was found dead in her house in Lajpat Nagar colony of Sahibabad police station area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The woman's brother was sitting by her body, they said.

The police reached the spot after receiving a call on Dial 112.

The officers observed wounds and scars on her eyes, hands and throat. The deceased woman has been identified as Geeta and her brother as Kishor Kumar Nayar, police said.

Advertisment

Till 2018, he was working as a nano technologist in South Africa. Her mother lives in Kerala and one of her sisters lives in the same colony, ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The neighbours told the police that Nayar and his sister often used to quarrel. Some of the neighbours of Geeta informed her sister Deepa about their tiff.

Deepa reached upon getting information and found that her sister was lying dead on the floor.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the report of which reveals that Geeta sustained some abrasion on her body and she suffered from lung infection. Nayar is under depression and could not tell about the death of his sister.

Citing the statement of the neighbours, the ACP said that 10 days ago, Geeta had called police after an altercation with her brother. PTI COR NAV AS AS