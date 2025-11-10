390 g heroin worth Rs 78 lakh seized in UP's Sonbhadra; one held

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A man was arrested with 390 g heroin valued at around Rs 78 lakh in a joint operation of police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force here on Monday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off about a person allegedly transporting a consignment of heroin from Anpara area in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district towards Varanasi, a police team set up a blockade.

The accused, Saurabh Kumar Soni (24), resident of Dibulganj area under Anpara police station was apprehended after a search led to the recovery of 390 g of heroin from his possession, Circle Officer Amit Kumar said, adding that a motorcycle and a mobile phone have also been seized.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 78 lakh in the international market, Kumar said, adding that a case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.