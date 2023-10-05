390 sanitation workers regularised: MCD; Bharadwaj emphasises on dignity of labour

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A group of 390 sanitation workers has been regularised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

They were handed over appointment letters at an event held here in the presence of Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi earlier in the day, according to a official statement.

"On the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 390 sanitation workers of MCD have been regularised in the second phase," it said.

Earlier, 370 employees of the MCD were regularised in the first phase of the process, the statement said.

For the first time in the history of MCD, 'nala beldars' have been regularised, it claimed, adding that the AAP-led MCD will "continue to regularise" other employees.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was slated to attend the event.

Bharadwaj said CM Kejriwal was to come to this programme on Thursday but due to some reason he could not come.

Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

The country will move forward when the common man gets good healthcare facilities, children get good and affordable education, people get social security, Bharadwaj said.

"There are some things within the US or even in western countries that India can learn from. There is dignity of labour there. Dignity of labour means that a person painting a house can sit together with his employer and eat food in a restaurant," he was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI KND CK