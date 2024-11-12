39,000 improper parking challans issued at Delhi's 4 major railway stations

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted more than 39,000 vehicles across the city's four railway stations for improper parking this year till October 22, according to official data.

The maximum number of challans, 14,949, were issued at Old Delhi Railway Station area, followed by New Delhi Railway Station, 13,122, Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station 8,089, and Delhi Cantt. Railway Station, 3,527, with the total challans being 39,687, the data stated.

The challan for improper parking in the national capital is Rs 500.

At Old Delhi Railway Station, police issued 5,526 challans to auto-rickshaws, 1,070 to buses, 1,145 to taxis, 3,596 to e-rickshaws, and 3,612 to other vehicles, it said.

Police also towed away 1,460 vehicles from these stations, the maximum 757 from New Delhi Railway Station, the data showed.

The number of prosecution against improper parking till October 22 at Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, and Delhi Cantt stood at 1,183.

Police prosecuted 4,131 vehicles for wrong side driving at Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations.

The data revealed that the department carried out 40 encroachment removal drives, removing 157 rehri/patri and food stalls.

Police said that in order to decongest the New Delhi Railway Station in Paharganj area, cemented barricades/bollards have been placed in the middle line on Chelmsford Road to separate the traffic.

At present, entry to Dr Munja Chowk is only from Nehru Bazar side and entry from Basant Lane is barred d for smooth flow of traffic.

At Old Delhi Railway Station, one of the city's largest and oldest transport hubs, "sufficient number" of traffic personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and prosecute the violators, they said.

A proposal of shifting the bus stand from SPM Marg in front of station has already been sent to Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, police said.

The police have proposed several measures to improve traffic management around the Delhi Cantt Railway Station, including declaring the station premises a "No Parking Zone," restricting vehicle entry inside the station area, and removing debris and encroachments to enhance traffic circulation.

Additionally, it has been suggested that only emergency vehicles be allowed beyond the U-turn under the flyover, while the taxi and auto-rickshaw pick-up and drop-off points be relocated to the U-turn under Janak Setu.

There was no central verge on the road from Sarai Kale Khan flyover to Nizamuddin Railway Station, due to which, frequent traffic congestions were reported on station road, polcie said.

The central verge created below RRTS station by putting jersey barrier has improved the situation considerably, they said.

Service road connecting Mathura Road and Nizamuddin Railway Station has been closed by putting jersey barriers, they added. PTI NIT NIT VN VN