391 people, 27 elephants died due to electrocution in Odisha in last 5 years: DyCM

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 391 people and 27 elephants died due to electrocution in the state during the last five financial years.

In a written statement in the Odisha Assembly, Singh Deo said the electrocution death cases were reported in the areas of four power distribution companies in the state during the financial year 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Maximum numbers of such death cases were reported in the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL). A total of 178 people including employees and 17 elephants were electrocuted during the period in TPWODL area, he said.

Similarly, 106 human beings and nine elephants died due to electrocution in TP North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), said Singh Deo, who holds the Energy portfolio.

The deputy chief minister further said that electrocution deaths of 91 people and one elephant were reported in the TP South Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) while 16 people died in electrocution in TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) during the period.

The government has taken disciplinary action against 107 officials, who are responsible for the deaths, he added. PTI BBM BBM RG