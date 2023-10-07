396 engineers regularized by Jal Shakti department in J-K

Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti department has issued regularisation orders of 396 engineers in various ranks here, with another 411 in the pipeline pending essential clearances, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Many of those benefited by resultant pay fixation are retired officers who had been drawing pensions in lower ranks, the official said.

In a major move aimed at efficient cadre management, he said a total of 1,969 engineers have been regularised, promoted and recommended, right from the rank of Junior Engineer to Superintendent Engineer since September last year.

Officers had been working in incharge capacity -- on adhoc basis, for years together, without substantive promotions. In many cases, the regularisation has taken place after more than 22 years of the ad-hoc placement.

The proactive and transparent processes steered by the Public Service Commission (PSC) have enabled the department to address these long-pending issues, the official said.

"The resolution of the regularisation matters will pave the way for smooth career progression of the engineering cadre i.e from the level of Junior Engineer to Chief Engineer," the official added. PTI TAS CK