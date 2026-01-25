397 inmates in Himachal prisons granted remission on Republic Day eve

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the Himachal Pradesh government has granted remission to 397 convicted prisoners lodged in various jails across the state, officials said on Sunday.

According to the order, prisoners serving life imprisonment or those sentenced to over 10 years' term have been granted a remission of 45 days, while inmates sentenced to more than five years and up to 10 years have been granted a remission of 30 days.

A 21-day remission has been granted to prisoners serving an over-three-years', while 15 days of remission has been granted to inmates serving sentences more than one year and up to three years. For those sentenced to more than six months and up to one year, a seven-day remission has been granted.

Additional Director General, Prison and Correctional Services, Abhishek Trivedi, said the state government has announced remission for prisoners who have maintained good conduct during their incarceration.

"There are 1,083 convicted prisoners currently lodged in jails across the state, of whom 397 will benefit from the Republic Day remission," he said.

Trivedi said the remission has been granted by exercising powers under section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and Chapter XVIII of the Himachal Pradesh Jail Manual, 2021.

He clarified that the remission will not apply to certain categories of prisoners, including detainees, those convicted under serious offences such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, offences related to terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, habitual offenders, prisoners who have jumped parole, and other excluded categories as specified in the official notification. PTI COR ARB ARB