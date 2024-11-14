3D laser shows to enthral visitors at Dev Deepawali celebrations in Kashi

Varanasi: Laser shows depicting the history of Kashi, stories of saints and seers, and the significance of the Ganga River's "decent to earth" will captivate visitors arriving for the Dev Deepawali celebrations here, officials said on Thursday.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated annually on Kartik Purnima. The celebrations this year will be held on November 15.

A blend of tradition and modern technology, the 25-minute 3D laser shows will run four times a day at 5.30 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 8.45 pm. It will feature 24 high-powered projectors, creating vivid images of Kashi's religious and cultural evolution on the ghats' historic buildings, they said.

"The grand celebration will feature the iconic Deepmalas and the renowned Ganga Aarti but the highlight will be the immersive multimedia experience that brings to life the rich spiritual and mythological history of Kashi," Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

"The laser shows will showcase pivotal moments from the history of the holy city, including the arrival of Lord Shiva in Kashi, the stories of sages and munis, Lord Buddha's visit, and the contributions of saints like Tulsidas and Kabir.

"It will also highlight the efforts of Ahilyabai Holkar in renovating temples and ponds, along with the significance of the Ganga River's descent," he said.

Visitors will also get to know why Dev Deepawali is celebrated, as well as the legendary tale of Ganga Avtaran, the official said.

More than 200 technicians and engineers have been working on the project, ensuring that the laser and light effects are perfectly synchronised, officials said.