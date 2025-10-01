3kg suspected cocaine seized at Mumbai airport; two passengers among 3 arrested

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Customs department has arrested three persons, including two passengers, and seized nearly 3kg of a narcotic substance, suspected to be methaqualone or cocaine, at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Mumbai Customs Zone-III intercepted two air passengers who arrived from Bangkok.

A thorough examination of their checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 2.992 kg of a white powdery substance, suspected to be methaqualone (a sedative-hypnotic drug) or cocaine, the official said.

The narcotics were found concealed inside one of the bags and a follow-up operation led to the arrest of the intended recipient of the contraband, he added.

The trio -- the two passengers and the receiver -- was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official added. PTI DC RSY