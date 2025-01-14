3rd battle of Panipat underlines importance of Modi's `Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' message: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the third battle of Panipat stands as proof of why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's `Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' message of unity is important.

He was speaking at the 264th `Shaurya Diwas' event at Panipat, Haryana, to commemorate the sacrifices of Maratha soldiers in the historic battle of January 14, 1761.

The invading army of Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali defeated the Marathas in this battle in which thousands of soldiers died on both sides.

"The third battle of Panipat proves the necessity of prime minister Narendra Modi's call for unity in the slogan `Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' (united we are safe)," Fadnavis said.

"Even today, elements opposed to Indian culture are posing challenges for our country. We can defeat these forces by rising above narrow-mindedness, embracing unity and fostering strong nationalism," the BJP leader added.

A small group of Maratha soldiers displayed unparalleled valour against the vast forces of invader Abdali, and sacrifices of the Maratha soldiers are inspirational, Fadnavis further said.

"The land of Panipat, drenched with the blood of Maratha warriors, is sacred to us," he added.

Fadnavis offered floral tributes at the memorial at the site and presented the first Shaurya Award (award for bravery) of 2025 to Nitin Dhande from Amravati in Maharashtra during the ceremony.

He also announced that a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be erected at Panipat as a symbol of valour and unity. The Maharashtra government would pay fair compensation to farmers who would provide land, he assured.

Shivaji Maharaj united all sections of society to establish `Hindavi Swarajya', Fadnavis said, adding that the leaders who followed him, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Peshwa Bajirao the first, expanded the Maratha empire and protected India's cultural identity. PTI ND KRK