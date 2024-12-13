3rd edition of Madras Art Weekend opens with focus on textile art

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The third edition of Madras Art Weekend (MAW) opened on Thursday across several locations in the city with focus on the south Indian textile art form 'Jamakaalam' that reflects the region's rich cultural roots.

With this year’s theme paying homage to the conservation of culture, MAW2024 seeks to engage with the art, design, and culture fraternity through exhibitions, panel discussions and collaborations with leading artists and designers, the organisers said.

The art weekend opened with the unveiling of 'Threaded Visions', a textile art exhibition in collaboration with Milaaya Art Gallery, Shalini Passi presented by Mehta & Sons, and Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels.

The exhibit showcases works from some of India’s leading galleries including Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Art Alive Gallery, Archer Art Gallery, Art Magnum Gallery, Tao Art Gallery, Art Nouveau, Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre and Gallery Sumukha.

British photographer Sujata Setia's 'A Thousand Cuts' exhibition offers a photographic exploration of domestic abuse patterns within the South Asian community.

An art, design, and fashion showcase with spotlight brands like Erode Clothing, known for promoting the traditional jamakkaalam print.

The four-day festival will feature a fashion show presenting ensembles by Akaaro paired with exquisite jewellery from Mehta & Sons and Anjali Bhimrajka, modelled by Chennai’s socialites and businesswomen.

Over the course of the festival, MAW will present panel discussions on 'Collectorship and Connoisseurship', featuring Shalini Passi, Saloni Doshi, Sethu Vaidyanathan and Narayan Lakshman; 'Metaphors and Magical Realms', featuring Rekha Rodwittiya, Jayasri Burman, Sunaina Anand, and Uday Jain; 'At the forefront of design', featuring Gowri Adappa, Farah Agarwal, Sridhar Poddar and Astha Khetan.

The festival will also hold workshops, collector home walkthroughs and artist interactions.

The Madras Art Weekend will come to an end on December 15. PTI MAH MAH RB RB