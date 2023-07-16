3rd G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency focusses on developmental goals

Hampi (Karnataka), Jul 16 (PTI) India's G20 presidency intends to preserve the grouping's identity and ethos as a forum for growth that brings together developed and emerging economies on a common platform.

This is stated in an official statement released on Sunday at the end of a three-day Sherpas' meeting that was chaired by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in the historic city of Hampi.

The deliberations at the meeting focused on a draft communique that is set to take the shape of the leaders' joint declaration to be adopted at the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The draft text covers the six priorities including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green development, reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs), digital public infrastructure and gender equality, and incorporates the outcomes from the various working groups. The G20 members engaged in hard negotiations with the aim to foster transformative, action-oriented initiatives, that is holistic and imbibes the spirit of one world, one family, the statement said.

"During these three days, Sherpas and head of delegations collaboratively worked on the draft of the leaders declaration that reflects the collective resolve of G20 nations to drive progress on critical global issues, and commitment to prioritise sustainable development and tackle pressing challenges," it said.

"By ensuring an emphasis on developmental goals, Indian Presidency intends to preserve the G20's identity and ethos as a development forum that bring together developed and emerging economies on a common platform," it said.

With no consensus emerging on the text relating to the Ukraine crisis, Indian negotiators have been maintaining that the G20 must not take away its focus from developmental issues because of divergent views on the geopolitical crisis.

"The sessions witnessed active engagement of members, invited countries and international organisations, with the clear intent of drafting an inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented New Delhi Leaders' Declaration to be endorsed at the Summit in September," the statement added.

The Indian presidency also proposed the African Union's membership to the G20.

The African Union, comprising 55 nations, if admitted, would further amplify the voices from emerging countries and the global south in G20 forum. "This G20 Sherpas meeting saw a record participation, and all engaged in positive, effective and constructive discussions to co-create the draft Leaders Declaration,” Kant said.

"We are in the 'era of diplomacy and dialogues' and we must strive to achieve the outcomes that the presidency has prioritised," he noted.

The G20 Sherpas also engaged in informal setting at the sofa talks to take forward the agenda of G20 and deepen cooperation and understanding on "shared concerns", according to the statement.

India also held "productive" bilateral discussions with several delegations over the course of three days, it said.

"The G20 reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work together to address the global challenges, with a focus on development and growth, climate change, lifestyles for sustainable Development, amongst others and take strong collective action," the statement said.

It said a number of inter-sessional meetings will be held in the run-up to the fourth Sherpa meeting scheduled in early September.

The delegates visited the historical sites and monuments of Hampi such as the Vijaya Vithala temple, Yeduru Basvanna complex and the Virupaksha temple, the Rayas, Hampi museum and experienced the handicrafts skilfully crafted by local artisans. PTI MPB SMN