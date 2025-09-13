3rd National Lok Adalat of 2025 organised across states, UTs

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday organised the third National Lok Adalat of 2025 across taluks, districts and high courts in 29 States and eight Union Territories, a release said.

It said the Lok Adalat addressed a broad spectrum of disputes, spanning both pre-litigation and pending matters, including criminal compoundable offences, plea bargaining, revenue and bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour matters, labour and employment disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce), land acquisition references, intellectual property rights disputes, consumer matters, electricity and water bill cases, traffic challans, as well as diverse civil disputes.

"As per preliminary reports received till 6:30 PM, 2,42,55,036 cases have been resolved, including 2,10,44,809 pre-litigation matters and 32,10,227 pending cases, with settlement values exceeding Rs 7,817.62 crore," the release said.

It said the Lok Adalat had brought "transformative relief" to citizens delivering quick, affordable, and amicable justice.

"With thousands of benches functioning simultaneously across the country, people from diverse walks of life have found resolution to disputes that might otherwise have remained tied up in courts for years," the release said "Beyond the numbers, the true success of this Lok Adalat lies in the confidence reposed by citizens in Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms. From family disputes to commercial claims, the settlements reflect the emerging culture of dialogue over discord and the recognition that justice can be both swift and conciliatory," it added. PTI MNR AMJ AMJ