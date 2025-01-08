3rd session of Rajasthan assembly to begin from Jan 31

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be held from January 31, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for session. He gave the necessary instructions to the officials, the statement read.

Upon reaching the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of the House and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Bharat Bhushan Sharma will welcome the Governor Haribhau Bagde.

The Governor will be given a guard of honour by the RAC battalion in the Legislative Assembly and he will be taken to the House with a procession. Following this, he will deliver his address to the House. PTI AG HIG HIG