3rd soldier injured in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing incident succumbs

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) A third soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range incident, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, two soldiers had died while loading ammunition in a tank during a training exercise in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range. The incident took place on Wednesday when the charger exploded while the soldiers were loading the ammunition, they said.

The injured soldier identified as Ishwar Talia was taken to the Command Hospital under the Army's Western Command in Chandimandir near here in an air ambulance.

"Rising Star Corps pays solemn tribute to our #Braveheart, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in the line of duty on 18 Dec 24 during field firing in #Rajasthan. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this moment of profound loss," the Army's Rising Star Corps said in a post on X.

Circle Officer Lunkaransar (Bikaner) Narendra Kumar Poonia had on Wednesday said, "There were three soldiers who were practising with the tank. Ashutosh Mishra and Jitendra died in the explosion. The injured soldier has been taken to Chandigarh in a helicopter". PTI SUN RHL