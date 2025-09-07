4 accused in Tehatta boy's murder sent to police custody, 1 held in retaliatory lynching of couple

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Four persons, arrested in connection with the murder of a boy in West Bengal's Nadia district, were sent to 10 days in police custody by a court on Sunday.

Chottu Mondal, Supriya Bhowmik, Kartik Mondal and Suchitra Mondal were remanded to 10 days in police custody by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The body of the boy, who had been missing since Friday, was found floating in a pond in the Nischintapur area of Tehatta on Saturday morning. After his parents accused a neighbouring couple of killing him, a mob ransacked their house and lynched them.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the boy's family, police booked seven persons, including the lynched couple -- Utpal and Soma Biswas, in connection with the murder, Additional SP (Krishnanagar-Rural) Uttam Ghosh said.

A member of the couple's family was fighting for his life at a hospital in Kolkata after being critically injured in the mob attack, he said.

Meanwhile, a person was arrested in connection with the lynching. He was identified as Soumyajit Biswas, police said.

Soumyajit was among 200 people named in the FIR lodged in connection with the mob attack, they said.

The post-mortem examination of the boy revealed that he was strangulated to death with a 'gamcha', they said.

The boy's body was handed over to his parents on Saturday night itself after the post-mortem examination, but there was no one to take the body of the lynched couple from the morgue, police said.

The deceased boy's parents had old disputes with the Biswas family, they said. PTI SUS COR SOM