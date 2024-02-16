4 accused of raping fellow coaching student in Kota sent to judicial custody

Kota (Raj), Feb 16 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sent four students of a coaching institute, accused of raping a fellow NEET aspirant of the same institute, to judicial custody till March 1.

The police have withheld the identities of the accused.

The four accused were produced before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court 2 that sent them to judicial custody till March 1, public prosecutor, POCSO court, Vijay Kachhawa said on Friday.

All the four accused are also preparing for NEET in the coaching institute in Kunhari police station area, he said, adding two of them hailed from Bihar and the other two are from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The accused are aged between 18-20, he added.

The 16-year-old survivor belongs to Haryana, he said.

The Kota city police had arrested the four students on Thursday in connection with the gang rape in Landmark City area after the minor lodged complaint against the four on Tuesday night. The girl was allegedly raped on February 10.

In her complaint, the minor said she had come in contact with another NEET aspirant of the area, on social media. The accused called her in his flat in the Landmark City area on some pretext and raped her while the three other accused helped him in the crime, she alleged in her complaint, according to police.

The police lodged a case of gang rape under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and arrested the four after interrogation on Thursday. PTI COR CK CK