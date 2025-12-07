4 armed men arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Four armed men, wanted in various criminal cases, were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them from near Chundru forest in the Keredari police station area on Saturday night when they had gathered with the intent of committing a crime, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said.

All of them were associated with the Alok gang, he said, adding that a machine gun, three pistols, nine cartridges, and eight mobile phones were seized from them.

One of those arrested was Arjun Karmali, who was wanted in 15 criminal cases lodged at various police stations, the SP said.

Those arrested were involved in extorting businessmen, he said.

In a separate operation in Palamu district, police arrested an armed man during a vehicle checking drive.

A pistol and three bullets were seized from him, police said.