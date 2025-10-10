4 armed men arrested in Ranchi after gunfight with police leave 2 injured

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) Four armed men were arrested in Ranchi on Friday after a gunfight with the police left two of them injured, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police tried to intercept a motorcycle at Thakurgaon Road near Hochar village in Ratu police station area around 3 am, he said.

The two men on the motorcycle fired 25 rounds at the police with a pistol and tried to escape, he added.

"Police also opened fire, in which both the criminals received gunshot wounds on their legs. We then took them into custody," SP (Ranchi Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

"During interrogation, they said two of their accomplices were waiting for them in a four-wheeler. Police then nabbed the other two from a nearby area," he added.

Pushkar said eight pistols were recovered from those arrested, along with several rounds of cartridges.

"The two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. An investigation is underway," he said. PTI RPS RPS SOM