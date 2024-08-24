4 arrested after brief encounter with police in Noida

Noida, Aug 23 (PTI) Four criminals were arrested here following a brief encounter with police personnel on Friday night, officials said.

He said two of the criminals were injured in the exchange of fire.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hardesh Katheria said a team from the Sector 142 police station was checking vehicles when it signalled a car to stop.

He added that instead of stopping, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly opened fire at the police team and attempted to escape.

According to Katheria, the police team also fired in retaliation in which two of the criminals, Deepak Kumar and Kanoj alias Shaka, were injured.

He said police gave a chase and arrested two more, Sachin and Ajit, but one of their companions managed to flee and raids are being conducted to nab him.

The officer said that during interrogation, police came to know that on August 11, these criminals raided the house of a farmer in Mohiyapur village and looted lakhs of rupees.

Katheira said Rs 1.21 lakh cash, a pistol, three guns and cartridges were seized from them.

The car has also been seized, he added.

The officer said the criminals have confessed to several robberies. PTI COR IJT IJT