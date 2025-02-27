4 arrested for demanding Rs 50K from Rudraprayag SP in Uttarakhand DGP's name

Rudraprayag, Feb 27 (PTI) Police have arrested four youths from Rajasthan who allegedly sent a WhatsApp message in the name of Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth, asking the Rudraprayag SP to deposit Rs 50,000 in their account.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde told a press conference on Thursday that after a month of intensive investigation, the accused were arrested from Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

On January 6, a WhatsApp message came on his official mobile phone from an unknown number in which the sender introduced himself as DGP Seth and asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 into a bank account, Konde said.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, immediate action was initiated on it, the SP said.

In the investigation conducted under the leadership of inspector in-charge of the cyber cell, Rakesh Kumar Bhatt, the bank account and the mobile number were found to be connected to Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Police teams camped in these two states for a month and through local raids, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobile forensics, prima facie involvement of six people was found in the crime, Konde said.

Four of the accused were arrested from Bikaner and brought to Rudraprayag on transit remand, he added.

The accused have been identified as Raju Prajapat, Lalit Kishore Upadhyay, Balwan Hussain and Mohammad Ayub.

Konde has announced a cash reward of Rs 2,500 while the ADGP (crime and law and order) of Uttarakhand has announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 to the team that cracked the case.