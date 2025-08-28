4 arrested for killing man in east Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for stabbing a 30-year-old man to death in east Delhi’s Mandawali area following an altercation that broke out after the victim, in an inebriated state, abused them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when police received a PCR call about 8 pm about the crime in Rajinder Park in West Vinod Nagar, they said.

On reaching the spot, a man, identified as Narender, from Almora in Uttarakhand, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added. He was unemployed, a vagabond and addicted to alcohol, according to police.

Two suspects identified as Aman Saifi (22) and Aftab (24) were arrested from Khoda in Ghaziabad. “During interrogation, they disclosed that they were sitting in the park along with their associates Nikhil Bora alias Chunnu and Prem Kumar when Narender, in an inebriated state, approached them asking for a cigarette,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

An altercation broke out after he began abusing them, following which the group thrashed him and stabbed him with a knife, the officer added.

The other two accused, Nikhil Bora (24) and Prem Kumar (20), fled the scene on a motorcycle and were tracked down to Hapur in Uttar Pradesh within hours. A motorcycle used in the escape has been recovered, police said.

Bora, a resident of Shakarpur, has previous involvement in four criminal cases of assault and robbery. Prem Kumar, a delivery boy, is a resident of West Vinod Nagar. Police said efforts are on to nab another suspect, Bhuppi, who also played a role in the attack. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ