4 arrested for offering namaz while prohibitory orders in place in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): A village head was among four arrested for offering Friday prayers in a makeshift shed here without seeking permission, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against seven persons and other unidentified people for the incident that happened while prohibitory orders were in force in the district in view of festivities and upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Behadi station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Tomar said that more than 20 people were offering namaz in a tin shed on a plot in Jam Sawant Shumali village without permission.

Police were acting on a complaint by an office-bearer of Hindu Jagran Sena, a local right-wing outfit.

Himanshu Patel, a member of the outfit, posted about the incident on 'X', tagging top police officials, after which police reached the spot and detained some people.

A drone video of the incident was shared on the social media platform, the SHO said.

Police have arrested village head Arif, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid and Chhote Ahmed. Muzammil, Qadir Ahmed and Mohammad Arif have also been booked in the case, police said.

The SHO said that further legal action is being taken in the case.