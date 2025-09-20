4 arrested for raping girl in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda (Jharkhand), Sep 20 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Godda district for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Boarijore area, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made following an FIR based on the statement of the girl’s family members.

The incident took place on Friday when the 17-year-old girl came to a relative’s place in Boarijore and visited a fair, where she befriended one of the accused, a police officer said.

He later took her to an isolated place, where three of his friends joined and allegedly raped the girl, according to the police complaint.

All the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.