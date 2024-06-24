4 arrested for robbing man of over Rs 4 lakh, murdering him

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 4.80 lakh and murdering him in the Naraina area of west Delhi, police said on Monday.

They were identified as Anuj (35), the main accused in the case, and his associates Abhishek, Neeraj and Suraj, all residents of Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the body of Vibhuti Kumar, aged around 40, was found on June 12 in a building in the Naraina police station area.

A murder case was registered and a team formed to nab the accused. During the investigation, Anuj was identified as a suspect based on CCTV camera footage from the area, Veer said, adding that he was apprehended from Haryana's Rohtak.

According to police, Anuj revealed during his interrogation that he was in heavy debt.

Anuj and Kumar were friends, and Kumar would often visit Anuj's flat in Delhi Karampura area, the DCP said, adding that when the accused learnt that Kumar handled large amounts of cash daily because of his cosmetics shop, he hatched a plan with his associates to kill him.

Abhishek, Neeraj and Suraj, who were apprehended from Haryana's Jind district, were also in debt, the officer said.

Police said the looted money was recovered, while a mobile phone and other incriminating evidence were seized.

The accused have confessed and further investigation has been started, Veer said. PTI BM IJT