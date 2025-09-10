4 arrested for trans-border heroin smuggling in Punjab, 12 kg recovered

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they have arrested for men in connection with a drug smuggling case, exposing another significant node of a trans-border cartel operating in Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural sectors. Twelve kg of heroin was recovered from them, officials said.

Two days earlier, Punjab Police arrested five drug smugglers and seized 8.1 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified Gurbhej Singh (50) and his son Gurdit Singh (22), both residents of village Narla in Tarn Taran; Malkit Singh (50) of village Dall in Tarn Taran and Gurjit Singh (29) of village Kotli Saka in Ajnala, Amritsar.

The development came close on the heels when Punjab Police busted a heroin trafficking cartel with the arrest of the notorious drug smuggler identified as Soni Singh alias Soni along with his four associates Gursewak Singh, Vishaldeep Singh alias Gola, Gurpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh and recovered 8.1 kg heroin from their possession.

All accused persons were using WhatsApp to communicate with each other and with the Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, with more arrests and recoveries expected in coming days, the DGP added.

During interrogation, drug smuggler Gursewak Singh revealed that a father-son duo, Gurbhej Singh and Gurdit Singh, along with Malkit Singh, were running the drug syndicate in the region, Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Gurbhej coordinated smuggling operations in the border area of the Tarn Taran sector and maintained direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

The CP said Gurbhej had been receiving consignments via drone drop-offs in fields located close to the International Border owned by his associate, Malkit Singh.

Gurbhej was using cattle sheds to safely conceal the heroin consignments, the officer said, adding that following his disclosure, 10 kg of heroin was recovered from an earthen pit in plastic containers at his house, he said.

Further investigation in this case has led to the identification and arrest of Gurjit Singh, the DCP added.

During a search at Gurjit house, 2 kg of heroin, a .30 bore pistol and a magazine were recovered, he said. The pistol was concealed inside his bed mattress.