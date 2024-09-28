4 arrested in connection with attack on doctors, nurses at state-run hospital near Kolkata

Kolkata, Sept 28 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with the attack on doctors and nurses at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata following the death of a patient during treatment, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were family members of the patient, a 30-year-old woman who died during treatment, they said.

"The four persons were arrested for assaulting doctors and nurses at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital on Friday evening. We have got specific complaints from the hospital authorities. The CCTV footage from the hospital has been seized as evidence," Barrackpore's Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said.

The accused were later produced before a court in Barrackpore.

Health Secretary NS Nigam visited the hospital during the day along with other officers of the Health Department and held a meeting with Rajoria and other officials of the hospital, besides the junior doctors who went on cease work following the incident.

"We have heard the doctors and the nurses. The culprits have been arrested and from today, additional CCTVs are being installed. We will take all sorts of precautionary measures," Nigam said.

Three junior doctors, and three nurses and healthcare workers were injured in the attack at the hospital in Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district.

A large contingent of police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was deployed at the hospital following the incident, officials said. PTI SCH SOM