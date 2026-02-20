4 arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar for duping people online

Deoghar, Feb 20 (PTI) Four people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for allegedly duping people by sending fake links of a government scheme and a credit card company, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made from Govindpur village in the Pathrol police station area, they said.

A total of Rs 57,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and seven SIM cards were seized from those arrested, DSP (Cyber) Raja Mitra said.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they committed cyber fraud by sending fake links of the PM Kisan scheme and SBI Credit Cards to the victims," he said.

A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS, he added. PTI CORR RPS RPS SOM