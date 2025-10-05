4 arrested in Meerut on charges of disrupting peace, calling on people to gather after Friday prayer

Meerut, Oct 5 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to disturb communal harmony and incite unrest in Khirwa town under the Sarurpur Police Station limits, an officer said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said the arrests were made after police received a tip-off on Friday that a group was attempting to provoke residents and gather a crowd in a planned manner to disrupt peace in the area.

"Acting promptly, we have arrested four accused and produced them before the court, which sent them to jail," the SSP said.

According to police, the arrests followed the circulation of an audio message on a local WhatsApp group, calling on people to take out a procession after the Friday prayer.

As the message went viral, police launched a surveillance operation to monitor the group's activities and verify its origins.

Four residents of the Sarurpur area, identified as Faiz alias Ghayyur, 20, Nafees, 23, Abid, 59, and Mohammad Lukman, 35, were arrested in the connection with matter, the officer said.

Police later conducted a flag march in the town and appealed to the public to not believe in any rumours and maintain calm.

"Any attempt to incite people or organise gatherings without permission will invite stern action," the SSP said. PTI COR CDN VN VN