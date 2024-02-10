4 arrested under charges of illegal conversion in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Four people were arrested here in an area under Fakarpur Police Station on charges of unlawful religious conversion, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said, "We have arrested one Mansharam, Rambachan and his wife Neelam along with one Reshma and have booked them under various sections of IPC and UP Unlawful conversion act." The FIR was registered on the complaint of a local office bearer of a right wing Hindu group.

It has been alleged in the FIR that the accused threatened villagers to convert to Christianity. PTI COR CDN VN VN