4 arrested with drugs worth over Rs 5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with drugs worth over Rs 5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district.

Around 650 gram of heroin and 10,000 yaba tablets were seized in the operation in the Puwamara area of the district.

"In a major crackdown, @sribhumipolice seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crore at Puwamara, arresting four drug peddlers. @assampolice remains resolute -- #AssamAgainstDrugs," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X on Wednesday night.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet form of methamphetamine and a very powerful stimulant. It was introduced in East Asia during World War II to enhance soldiers' performance, and has become increasingly popular among young people in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia as well as Vietnam and Myanmar, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. PTI DG DG SOM