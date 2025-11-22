National

4 arrested with heroin worth Rs 26.17 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei

Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Four people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 26.17 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei district, the Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and the state police set up a check post at Dawn village on Friday, it said.

A total of 34.9 grams of heroin was recovered from four accused, including a woman, who were intercepted at the check post, it added.

They were subsequently arrested, and a case was registered at the Lunglei police station, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM