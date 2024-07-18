4 arrested with heroin worth Rs 64 lakh in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jul 18 (PTI) Four people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 64.4 lakh in three separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state police seized 26 gram of heroin worth Rs 18.2 lakh and arrested a local during a special area-domination patrol at Zokhawthar village near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said.

The joint team also seized 12 gram of heroin worth Rs 8.4 lakh from another local of the village, it added.

In another operation, personnel of the Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics unit of the state police seized 54 gram of heroin worth Rs 37.8 lakh and arrested a man and a woman in Aizawl's Mission Veng locality on Wednesday, the statement said.

The accused persons and the drugs were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, it said. PTI CORR SOM