4 arrested with prohibited meat in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 29 (PTI) Police on Wednesday seized a large quantity of prohibited meat from a locality in Ranchi and arrested four people, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel intercepted three vehicles in an area under Lower Bazar police station limits and found those loaded with prohibited meat, they said.

Ranchi city SP Paras Rana said a total of four persons have been arrested, including three from Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the seizure.

“Nearly 26 quintals of prohibited meat have been seized,” Rana said.

The slaughter and trade of cow and bovine meat have been banned in the state since 2005 under the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Slaughter Prohibition Act. PTI ANB RBT