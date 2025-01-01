4 associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit held in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested four associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit from Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

"Police in Awantipora along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral area," a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, Umar Nazir Sheikh, Inayat Firdoos and Salman Nazir Lone.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ NB NB