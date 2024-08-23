4 Bangladeshi nationals among six held in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) Four Bangladeshis were among six people held in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, alert BSF personnel apprehended the four Bangladeshis on Thursday night along with two suspected touts who allegedly assisted them in crossing over to India without valid documents.

The Bangladeshis were identified as Bashir Ahmed, his wife and two girls, one of which is his daughter.

"They hail from Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh and were apprehended by a BSF patrolling team in Ratacherra while travelling in an auto-rickshaw along with two touts from Assam," Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and Foreigners Act, he said.

The girls will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he added.

A BSF officer said an investigation has been ordered to find how they managed to sneak in.

Since violence hit Bangladesh, several attempts were made by Bangladeshi nationals to cross into India through the unfenced sector in Meghalaya, he said.

The BSF has kept its troops along the border on high alert, he said. PTI JOP SOM