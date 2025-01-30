4 Bangladeshi women held in Thane for illegal stay; search on for house owner

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Police have arrested four Bangladeshi women living illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Search was underway for the owner of a house which was given on rent to the illegal migrants, he said.

Acting on a tip, sleuths of the anti-human trafficking cell raided a rehabilitation chawl (row tenement) of the local civic body at Manorpada on Tuesday evening, an official said.

They found four Bangladeshi women, in the age group of 38 to 50 years, residing in a room there. During checking, they could not produce any valid document for staying in India, he said.

The police arrested the four women and registered a case against them and the house owner under relevant legal provisions, the official said. PTI COR GK