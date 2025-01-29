4 Bengaluru-based company executives chargesheeted for duping doctor in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet against four officials of a private company based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for duping a doctor here of Rs 30.50 lakh on the pretext of setting up a gym in a joint venture.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Crime Branch, Benam Tosh, said the case against the office-bearers of Messrs Chisel Fitness LLP was filed on February 20, 2023 following a written complaint by dental doctor Anuj Arora, a resident of Jammu.

The chargesheet in the case has been filed in the court of law for judicial determination, the SSP said.

The officials said those chargesheeted in the case include founding director of Chisel Fitness LLP Satya Shardul Sinha, her brother and director supply chain Sushil Kumar Tongbram, director corporate and legal affairs Kingmoohan and architect Gangoni Poorna Chandra -- all residents of Karnataka.

Last month, a team of Crime Branch officers conducted raids in collaboration with Police Station Wilsen Garden, Bengaluru, and Police Station Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

However, it was found that the office premises of M/S Chisel Fitness LLP was closed over the past several years, the officials said.

The investigation of the case has been completed, leading to the filing of the chargesheet, they said. PTI TAS AS AS