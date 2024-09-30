4 booked for beating up BJP corporator in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three women and a man for allegedly thrashing a BJP corporator at a public place in Bhopal while accusing him of extorting money from them, an official said.

A video of the three women assaulting corporator Arvind Verma, who represents ward no. 48, has surfaced on social media.

“On the complaint of corporator Arvind Verma, we have registered a case against Paras Meena, his wife and mother. One more woman of the Meena family has also been booked for beating, abusing and threatening the corporator,” Chunabhatti police station inspector Bhupendra Kaur Sindhu told PTI on Sunday.

The police have also received a complaint from Meena, alleging the corporator was extorting money from them, she said.

“We are investigating his complaint and will take action accordingly,” the official said. PTI LAL NR GK