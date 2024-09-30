4 booked for beating up BJP corporator in Bhopal; party sends him notice as video goes viral

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three women and a man for allegedly thrashing a BJP corporator at a public place in Bhopal while accusing him of extorting money from them, an official said.

A video of the three women assaulting corporator Arvind Verma, who represents ward no. 48, has surfaced on social media.

While the BJP has served a notice to Verma, seeking his explanation in three days, the corporator, in a video statement on Monday, claimed the incident was a conspiracy.

“On the complaint of corporator Arvind Verma, we have registered a case against Paras Meena, his wife and mother. One more woman of the Meena family has also been booked for beating, abusing and threatening the corporator,” Chunabhatti police station inspector Bhupendra Kaur Sindhu told PTI on Sunday.

The police have also received a complaint from Meena, alleging the corporator was extorting money from them, she said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

In a notice issued to the corporator on Sunday, Sumit Pachori, chief of the BJP's Bhopal district unit, said the party's image has taken a beating as the video has gone viral on social media.

Verma has to give a written reply along with evidence and documents in three days, and stern action will be taken against him if he fails to respond, it stated.

In a video statement on Monday, the corporator claimed a man had planned the attack and got it executed by the women of his family.

"The man was present there. I belong to the Scheduled Caste community and am the lone engineer in my family. I am not involved in any such act (of teasing women). They were nursing a grudge against me due to my anti-encroachment stance and were hatching conspiracies against me," Verma said in a video posted on social media. PTI LAL NR GK ARU