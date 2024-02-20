4 booked for cheating people of Rs 65.73 lakh with promise of discounts on phones and cars

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly cheating five people from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra of Rs 65.73 lakh by promising them discounts on high-end mobile phones and cars, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused posed as employees of a well-known company.

They lured the victims to invest substantial sums with a promise of getting them expensive mobile phones and cars on discounts through coupons of the company in 40 days, the official from Kamothe police station said.

The victims collectively invested Rs 65.73 lakh between August 2023 and January 2024 to get such items.

When the accused did not deliver the goods as promised and gave evasive responses, one of the victims, a 34-year-old self-employed woman, approached the Kamothe police.

Based on her complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the four accused, including a couple, from Mumbai under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK