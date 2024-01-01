4 booked for forging documents to get land acquisition compensation in Thane

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly fabricating records and excluding a beneficiary while obtaining compensation for acquisition of land for a project in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The compensation pertained to a land acquired by the Railways in Katai area here.

The accused allegedly manipulated records, omitting a woman beneficiary's name from the list of successors/heirs.

They wrongfully claimed the compensation amount of Rs 1.46 crore, denying the victim of Rs 48.82 lakh as her share of the compensation, said an official from Manpada police station under Kalyan division.

The police on Saturday registered a case against the four accused under relevant provisions, he added. PTI COR GK