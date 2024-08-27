4 booked for raping minor in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Raj), Aug 27 (PTI) Four persons were booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl inside her house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said, adding two of the accused are residents of Sheopur in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused who have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. A section of the SC/ST Act was also invoked in the FIR, police said.

The Dalit girl was sleeping in her house with her grandmother when the accused barged in. While one of the men raped her, the others assisted him, police said.

The girl's parents and brother were not at home when the incident took place, police said.