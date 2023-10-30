4 booked in Navi Mumbai for cheating spice trader of Rs 26.87 lakh

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A spice trader from Rajkot in Gujarat has allegedly been duped of Rs 26.87 lakh by a businessman in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accused businessman placed an order for spices from the trader and paid an advance of Rs 15 lakh for it.

The trader dispatched the stock and got it delivered at a cold storage unit in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The accused businessman and two other persons then allegedly beat up the owner of the truck which delivered the stock, and the cold storage manager called up the spice trader and threatened him, an official from Panvel police station said.

The businessman allegedly refused to pay the balance amount of Rs 26,87,475 to the spice trader and also threatened him, he said.

The trader approached the police on Sunday following which a case was registered against the businessman who purchased the stock, the cold storage manager and two other unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act) and 34 (common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK